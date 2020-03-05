The EVP of Icf International (NASDAQ: ICFI) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the EVP of Icf International (ICFI – Research Report), Ostria Sergio, sold shares of ICFI for $252.1K.

Following Ostria Sergio J’s last ICFI Sell transaction on March 12, 2019, the stock climbed by 5.7%.

Based on Icf International’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $397 million and quarterly net profit of $19.38 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $378 million and had a net profit of $18.7 million. The company has a one-year high of $95.24 and a one-year low of $68.17. ICFI’s market cap is $1.56B and the company has a P/E ratio of 22.61.

ICF International, Inc. engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.