The EVP of Graham Holdings (NYSE: GHC) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the EVP of Graham Holdings (GHC – Research Report), Andrew Stephen Rosen, bought shares of GHC for $1.63M.

Following Andrew Stephen Rosen’s last GHC Buy transaction on March 24, 2020, the stock climbed by 141.8%. This recent transaction increases Andrew Stephen Rosen’s holding in the company by 18.43% to a total of $12.12 million.

The company has a one-year high of $655.54 and a one-year low of $267.89. GHC’s market cap is $2.24 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 11.30. Currently, Graham Holdings has an average volume of 24.46K.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $2.27M worth of GHC shares and purchased $1.63M worth of GHC shares. The insider sentiment on Graham Holdings has been neutral according to 14 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Graham Holdings Co. engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.. The Television Broadcasting segment conduct operations through seven television stations serving the Detroit, Houston, San Antonio, Orlando, Jacksonville, and Roanoke television markets. The Manufacturing segment focuses in the manufacturing operations of Hoover, a Thomson; Dekko, a Garrett, IN-based manufacturer of electrical workspace solutions, architectural lighting, and electrical components and assemblies; Joyce/Dayton Corp., a Dayton, OH-based manufacturer of screw jacks and other linear motion systems; and Forney, a global supplier of products and systems that control and monitor combustion processes in electric utility and industrial applications. The Healthcare segment encompasses home health, hospice and palliative services. The SocialCode segment provides marketing solutions managing data, creative, media, and marketplaces to accelerate client growth. The Other Businesses segment consists business such as publishing online and printing of magazines; and automotive dealership. The company was founded by Stilson Hutchins in 1877 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.