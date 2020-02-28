The EVP of Graham Holdings is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the EVP of Graham Holdings (GHC – Research Report), Andrew Stephen Rosen, exercised options to buy 9,600 GHC shares at $325.26 a share, for a total transaction value of $3.12M.

Following this transaction Andrew Stephen Rosen’s holding in the company was increased by 106.73% to a total of $9.35 million. In addition to Andrew Stephen Rosen, 2 other GHC executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Graham Holdings’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $763 million and quarterly net profit of $145 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $689 million and had a net profit of $56.43 million. The company has a one-year high of $756.26 and a one-year low of $463.00. Currently, Graham Holdings has an average volume of 31.33K.

Graham Holdings Co. operates as a education and media company. It provides educational services to individuals, schools and businesses through its subsidiary, Kaplan, Inc. The firm programs include higher education, test preparation, language instruction and professional training.