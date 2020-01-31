The EVP of Graco (NYSE: GGG) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the EVP of Graco (GGG – Research Report), David Ahlers, sold shares of GGG for $2.64M.

Following David Ahlers’ last GGG Sell transaction on March 07, 2016, the stock climbed by 27.1%. In addition to David Ahlers, 2 other GGG executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Graco’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $412 million and quarterly net profit of $84.84 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $406 million and had a net profit of $73.72 million. The company has a one-year high of $55.60 and a one-year low of $42.94. Currently, Graco has an average volume of 928.15K.

The insider sentiment on Graco has been negative according to 28 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Graco, Inc. is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process.