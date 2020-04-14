The EVP of General Finance (NASDAQ: GFN) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the EVP of General Finance (GFN – Research Report), Jeffrey Kluckman, bought shares of GFN for $9,708.

Following this transaction Jeffrey Kluckman’s holding in the company was increased by 100% to a total of $711.

The company has a one-year high of $11.24 and a one-year low of $5.00. GFN’s market cap is $201 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 12.40. Currently, General Finance has an average volume of 26.18K.

The insider sentiment on General Finance has been negative according to 20 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

General Finance Corp. is a rental services company, which engages in the lease and sale of portable storage containers. It operates through the following segments: Royal Wolf, Pac-Van, Lone Star, and Manufacturing. The Royal Wolf segments leases and sells storage containers, portable container buildings, and freight containers. The Pac-Van segment includes leasing and selling storage, office and portable liquid storage tank containers, modular buildings, and mobile offices. The Lone Star segment involves in leasing portable liquid storage tank containers and containment products, as well as provides certain fluid management services, to the oil and gas industry. The Manufacturing segment refers to the manufacture of portable liquid storage tank containers and other steel-related products. The company was founded on October 14, 2005 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.