The EVP of Flushing Financial (NASDAQ: FFIC) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the EVP of Flushing Financial (FFIC – Research Report), Theresa Kelly, sold shares of FFIC for $102.7K.

Following Theresa Kelly’s last FFIC Sell transaction on November 04, 2014, the stock climbed by 4.3%. In addition to Theresa Kelly, one other FFIC executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Flushing Financial’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $74.41 million and quarterly net profit of $12.93 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $70.03 million and had a net profit of $12.42 million. Currently, Flushing Financial has an average volume of 82.62K. FFIC’s market cap is $589.6M and the company has a P/E ratio of 14.57.

Theresa Kelly’s trades have generated a -10.6% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S. government securities, corporate fixed-income securities and other marketable securities. The company was founded on May 9, 1994 and is headquartered in New York, NY.