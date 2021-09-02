The EVP of Essential Utilities (NYSE: WTRG) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the EVP of Essential Utilities (WTRG – Research Report), Daniel Schuller, sold shares of WTRG for $100K.

Following Daniel Schuller’s last WTRG Sell transaction on November 16, 2018, the stock climbed by 19.3%.

Based on Essential Utilities’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $397 million and quarterly net profit of $80.91 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $384 million and had a net profit of $74.63 million. The company has a one-year high of $51.42 and a one-year low of $38.28. Currently, Essential Utilities has an average volume of 808.49K.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $52.25, reflecting a -4.6% downside.

Essential Utilities, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services. It supports a range of customers across Pennsylvania, Ohio, Texas, Illinois, North Carolina, New Jersey, Indiana, and Virginia. It also provides services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties including water and sewer line repair service and protection solutions to households. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Bryn Mawr, PA.