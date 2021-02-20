The EVP of Engineering and CTO of Socket Mobile (NASDAQ: SCKT) is Buying Shares

On February 18, the EVP of Engineering and CTO of Socket Mobile (SCKT – Research Report), Leonard Ott, bought shares of SCKT for $114.7K.

This recent transaction increases Leonard Ott’s holding in the company by 1265.51% to a total of $688.3K. Following Leonard Ott’s last SCKT Buy transaction on January 22, 2021, the stock climbed by 9.3%.

The company has a one-year high of $35.00 and a one-year low of $0.76. SCKT’s market cap is $74.3 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -18.40. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 9.49.

The insider sentiment on Socket Mobile has been positive according to 18 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Leonard Ott's trades have generated a -5.2% average return based on past transactions.

Socket Mobile, Inc. engages in the development and production of mobile systems solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Europe; and Asia and rest of the World. The firm manufactures mobile devices such as smart phones, tablets, scanners and data collection peripherals. It also provides vertical software applications. The company was founded by Michael L. Gifford and Charlie Bass in 1992 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.