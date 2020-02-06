The EVP of Danaher is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the EVP of Danaher (DHR – Research Report), Daniel Comas, exercised options to sell 50,000 DHR shares at $56.70 a share, for a total transaction value of $8.16M.

Following Daniel Comas’ last DHR Sell transaction on July 23, 2019, the stock climbed by 20.7%. In addition to Daniel Comas, 2 other DHR executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $169.19 and a one-year low of $107.56. DHR’s market cap is $113.3B and the company has a P/E ratio of 40.22.

The insider sentiment on Danaher has been negative according to 97 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.