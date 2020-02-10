The EVP* of Chubb is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the EVP* of Chubb (CB – Research Report), Philip Bancroft, exercised options to buy 1,985 CB shares at $50.37 a share, for a total transaction value of $99.98K. The options were close to expired and Philip Bancroft retained stocks.

Following Philip Bancroft’s last CB Buy transaction on June 10, 2019, the stock climbed by 15.9%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Chubb’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $8.76 billion and quarterly net profit of $1.17 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $7.63 billion and had a net profit of $355 million. The company has a one-year high of $167.74 and a one-year low of $129.32. CB’s market cap is $73.75B and the company has a P/E ratio of 16.77.

Three different firms, including JMP Securities and RBC Capital, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Chubb has been negative according to 105 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

ACE Limited operates as an holding company, which provides commercial property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance-North American P&C, Insurance-North American Agriculture, Insurance-Overseas General, Global Reinsurance and Life.