The EVP of Chevron is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the EVP of Chevron (CVX – Research Report), Joseph Geagea, exercised options to sell 37,000 CVX shares at $107.73 a share, for a total transaction value of $4.25M.

Following Joseph Geagea’s last CVX Sell transaction on September 04, 2019, the stock climbed by 7.4%.

Based on Chevron’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $42.55 billion and quarterly net profit of $6.11 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $24 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $207 million. The company has a one-year high of $115.29 and a one-year low of $69.89. CVX’s market cap is $219 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 22.00.

Based on 14 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $127.77, reflecting a -10.6% downside.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant. The Downstream segment comprises refining of crude oil into petroleum products; marketing of crude oil and refined products; transporting of crude oil and refined products by pipeline, marine vessel, motor equipment, and rail car; and manufacturing and marketing of commodity petrochemicals, plastics for industrial uses, and fuel and lubricant additives. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.