The EVP of Central Pacific Financial (NYSE: CPF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the EVP of Central Pacific Financial (CPF – Research Report), Arnold Martines, bought shares of CPF for $76.63K.

Following this transaction Arnold Martines’ holding in the company was increased by 14.1% to a total of $594.5K. This is Martines’ first Buy trade following 3 Sell transactions.

The company has a one-year high of $30.56 and a one-year low of $12.40. CPF’s market cap is $486 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 9.10. Currently, Central Pacific Financial has an average volume of 232.49K.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services. The Treasury segment involves in managing company’s investment securities portfolio and wholesale funding activities. The All Others segment consists electronic banking, data processing, and management of bank owned properties. The company was founded on February 1, 1982 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.