The EVP of Business Development of Key Tronic (NASDAQ: KTCC) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the EVP of Business Development of Key Tronic (KTCC – Research Report), Philip Scott Hochberg, bought shares of KTCC for $46.76K.

Following this transaction Philip Scott Hochberg’s holding in the company was increased by 25.62% to a total of $207K. In addition to Philip Scott Hochberg, 5 other KTCC executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $6.99 and a one-year low of $2.70. Currently, Key Tronic has an average volume of 25.22K.

Key Tronic Corp. engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing services. Its services include electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing. The company was founded by Lewis G. Zirkle in 1969 and is headquartered in Spokane Valley, WA.