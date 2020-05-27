The EVP of Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is Buying Shares

Today, the EVP of Boston Properties (BXP – Research Report), Bryan Koop, bought shares of BXP for $156K.

Following this transaction Bryan Koop’s holding in the company was increased by 342.47% to a total of $218.4K. This is Koop’s first Buy trade following 15 Sell transactions.

Based on Boston Properties’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $753 million and quarterly net profit of $500 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $726 million and had a net profit of $101 million. The company has a one-year high of $147.83 and a one-year low of $71.57. BXP’s market cap is $13.13 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 13.30.

Based on 11 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $112.56, reflecting a -22.1% downside. Four different firms, including Deutsche Bank and Piper Sandler, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Boston Properties has been positive according to 31 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Boston Properties, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, redevelops, acquires, manages, and owns aportfolio of Class A properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Boston, New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H. Linde in 1970 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.