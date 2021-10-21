The EVP of Aemetis (NASDAQ: AMTX) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the EVP of Aemetis (AMTX – Research Report), Andrew Foster, bought shares of AMTX for $25.65K.

Following this transaction Andrew Foster’s holding in the company was increased by 100% to a total of $165.2K.

Based on Aemetis’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $54.88 million and GAAP net loss of -$10,557,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $47.82 million and had a net profit of $2.19 million. The company has a one-year high of $27.44 and a one-year low of $1.96. Currently, Aemetis has an average volume of 587.74K.

Starting in December 2020, AMTX received 10 Buy ratings in a row.

The insider sentiment on Aemetis has been neutral according to 23 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Aemetis, Inc. operates as a renewable fuels and biochemicals company. The firm focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products by the conversion of ethanol and biodiesel plants into biorefineries. It operates through the North America and India segments. The North America segment comprises of the Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, the Goodland Plant, and the research and development facility in Minnesota. The India segment includes the Kakinada plant, administrative offices in Hyderabad, and holding companies in Nevada and Mauritius. Its products include glycerin, ethanol, food and feed, biodiesel, and edible oils. The company was founded by Eric Armstrong McAfee in 2005 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.