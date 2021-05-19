The EVP, Middle Market Banking of TCF Financial (NASDAQ: TCF) is Selling Shares

On May 17, the EVP, Middle Market Banking of TCF Financial (TCF – Research Report), TERPSMA DANIEL, sold shares of TCF for $184.7K.

Following TERPSMA DANIEL W’s last TCF Sell transaction on March 02, 2021, the stock climbed by 1.1%.

The company has a one-year high of $50.13 and a one-year low of $21.81. Currently, TCF Financial has an average volume of 816.40K. TCF’s market cap is $7.25 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 25.50.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $51.80, reflecting a -9.1% downside.

The insider sentiment on TCF Financial has been negative according to 112 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

TCF Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which provides banking services. It offers consumer & commercial banking, trust & wealth management, leasing and lending products & services to consumers, small businesses and commercial clients. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Detroit, MI.