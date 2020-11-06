The EVP, Mg Dir Comm & Priv Bank of Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ: RBCAA) is Selling Shares

On November 5, the EVP, Mg Dir Comm & Priv Bank of Republic Bancorp (RBCAA – Research Report), Steven Deweese, sold shares of RBCAA for $10.34K.

Following Steven Deweese’s last RBCAA Sell transaction on September 02, 2020, the stock climbed by 2.5%.

Based on Republic Bancorp’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $71.79 million and quarterly net profit of $20.39 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $67.16 million and had a net profit of $18.41 million. The company has a one-year high of $49.61 and a one-year low of $27.05. RBCAA’s market cap is $702 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 8.30.

The insider sentiment on Republic Bancorp has been negative according to 61 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Republic Bancorp, Inc. operates as a financial holding company for Republic Bank & Trust Co. and Republic Insurance Services, Inc. Through its subsidiaries, it offers residential mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines, commercial real estate loans, C&I loans, business loans and lines of credit, equipment leasing consumer loans, and warehouse lines of credit. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The Traditional Banking segment offers MemoryBank, provate banking, treasury management services, internet banking, other banking services, and bank acquisitions. The Warehouse Lending segment provides short-term revolving credit facilities to mortgage bankers. The Mortgage Banking sells 15-, 20- and 30-year fixed-term single family, first lien residential real estate loans. The Tax Refund Solutions segment facilitates the receipt and payment of federal and state tax refund products and offers a credit product through third-party tax preparers located throughout the United States. The Republic Credit Solutions segment issues bank offering general-purpose-reloadable prepaid cards through third-party service providers. The company was founded by Bernard M. Trager in 1974 and is headquartered in Louisville, KY.