The EVP, MD of Aemetis (NASDAQ: AMTX) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the EVP, MD of Aemetis (AMTX – Research Report), Sanjeev Gupta, bought shares of AMTX for $289.5K.

Following Sanjeev Gupta’s last AMTX Buy transaction on March 17, 2015, the stock climbed by 10.8%. In addition to Sanjeev Gupta, one other AMTX executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Aemetis’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $54.88 million and GAAP net loss of -$10,557,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $47.82 million and had a net profit of $2.19 million. The company has a one-year high of $27.44 and a one-year low of $1.96. AMTX’s market cap is $466 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -6.20.

Starting in December 2020, AMTX received 10 Buy ratings in a row.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $5.39M worth of AMTX shares and purchased $359.5K worth of AMTX shares. The insider sentiment on Aemetis has been neutral according to 19 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Sanjeev Gupta’s trades have generated a -56.7% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

Aemetis, Inc. operates as a renewable fuels and biochemicals company. The firm focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products by the conversion of ethanol and biodiesel plants into biorefineries. It operates through the North America and India segments. The North America segment comprises of the Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, the Goodland Plant, and the research and development facility in Minnesota. The India segment includes the Kakinada plant, administrative offices in Hyderabad, and holding companies in Nevada and Mauritius. Its products include glycerin, ethanol, food and feed, biodiesel, and edible oils. The company was founded by Eric Armstrong McAfee in 2005 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.