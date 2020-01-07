The EVP, Management & Operations of Howard Hughes (NYSE: HHC) is Selling Shares

Today, the EVP, Management & Operations of Howard Hughes (HHC – Research Report), Sarah Vasquez, sold shares of HHC for $63.04K.

Following Sarah Vasquez’s last HHC Sell transaction on December 26, 2018, the stock climbed by 29.4%. In addition to Sarah Vasquez, 2 other HHC executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $135.42 and a one-year low of $91.82. HHC’s market cap is $5.36B and the company has a P/E ratio of 47.83. Currently, Howard Hughes has an average volume of 262.81K.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $63.04K worth of HHC shares and purchased $362.7K worth of HHC shares. The insider sentiment on Howard Hughes has been positive according to 45 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development of master planned communities (MPC) and mixed-used properties. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities and Strategic Developments.