The EVP, Man. Director – Aviation of Garmin (NASDAQ: GRMN) is Selling Shares

Today, the EVP, Man. Director – Aviation of Garmin (GRMN – Research Report), Philip Straub, sold shares of GRMN for $853.7K.

Following Philip Straub’s last GRMN Sell transaction on August 08, 2018, the stock climbed by 80.7%. In addition to Philip Straub, one other GRMN executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Garmin’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.07 billion and quarterly net profit of $220 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $856 million and had a net profit of $161 million. The company has a one-year high of $145.20 and a one-year low of $76.02. Currently, Garmin has an average volume of 629.52K.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $143.60, reflecting a -2.7% downside.

The insider sentiment on Garmin has been negative according to 85 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Switzerland-based Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness.