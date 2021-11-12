The EVP Legal & Corp Collaboration of A10 Networks is Exercising Options

On November 10 it was reported that the EVP Legal & Corp Collaboration of A10 Networks (ATEN – Research Report), Robert D. Cochran, exercised options to buy 33,601 ATEN shares at $3.03 a share, for a total transaction value of $101.8K.

This is Cochran’s first Buy trade following 14 Sell transactions. This recent transaction increases Robert D. Cochran’s holding in the company by 10.26% to a total of $5.88 million.

Based on A10 Networks’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $65.36 million and quarterly net profit of $74.89 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $56.61 million and had a net profit of $6.46 million. The company has a one-year high of $19.05 and a one-year low of $7.38. Currently, A10 Networks has an average volume of 634.28K.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $40.39M worth of ATEN shares and purchased $101.8K worth of ATEN shares. The insider sentiment on A10 Networks has been negative according to 53 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

A10 Networks, Inc. engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain highly available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection. The company was founded by Lee Chen in 2004 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.