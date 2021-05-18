The EVP – Investor Rel. & Admin. of Globe Life is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the EVP – Investor Rel. & Admin. of Globe Life (GL – Research Report), Michael Clay Majors, exercised options to sell 12,000 GL shares at $87.60 a share, for a total transaction value of $1.27M.

In addition to Michael Clay Majors, 11 other GL executives reported Sell trades in the last month. Following Michael Clay Majors’ last GL Sell transaction on March 15, 2021, the stock climbed by 5.5%.

Based on Globe Life’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.27 billion and quarterly net profit of $179 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.13 billion and had a net profit of $166 million. The company has a one-year high of $108.22 and a one-year low of $69.47. GL’s market cap is $10.9 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 15.20.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $101.25, reflecting a 4.2% upside.

The insider sentiment on Globe Life has been negative according to 105 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Globe Life, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances. The Supplement Health Insurance segment provides generally guaranteed-renewable and include medicare supplement, critical illness, accident, and limited-benefit supplemental hospital, and surgical coverage. The Annuities segment refers to fixed-benefit contracts. The Investments segment covers the investment portfolio. The company was founded on November 19, 1979 and is headquartered in McKinney, TX.