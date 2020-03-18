The EVP HR of Sunoco (NYSE: SUN) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the EVP HR of Sunoco (SUN – Research Report), Christopher Curia, bought shares of SUN for $54K.

Following this transaction Christopher Curia’s holding in the company was increased by 7.8% to a total of $1.06 million. In addition to Christopher Curia, 7 other SUN executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Sunoco’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $4.1 billion and quarterly net profit of $63 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.88 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $91 million. The company has a one-year high of $34.09 and a one-year low of $10.46. Currently, Sunoco has an average volume of 575.89K.

One of the top 25 analysts, according to TipRanks.com, recently recommended Buy SUN with a $35.00 price target.

The insider sentiment on Sunoco has been positive according to 23 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments.