The EVP HR of Penske Automotive Group (NYSE: PAG) is Selling Shares

Today, the EVP HR of Penske Automotive Group (PAG – Research Report), Claude Denker, sold shares of PAG for $1.35M.

Following Claude Denker’s last PAG Sell transaction on August 10, 2017, the stock climbed by 51.5%.

The company has a one-year high of $91.12 and a one-year low of $29.65. Currently, Penske Automotive Group has an average volume of 315.99K. PAG’s market cap is $7.18 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 13.10.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $99.00, reflecting a -10.2% downside.

The insider sentiment on Penske Automotive Group has been negative according to 15 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments and Other. The Retail Automotive segment consists of retail automotive dealership operations. The Retail Commercial Truck segment is the dealership operations of commercial trucks in the U.S. and Canada. The Other segment is comprised of commercial vehicle and power systems distribution operation and other non-automotive consolidated operations. The Non-Automotive Investments segment is the equity method investments in non-automotive operations. The company was founded in October 1992 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.