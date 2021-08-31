The EVP HR of Ecolab is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the EVP HR of Ecolab (ECL – Research Report), Laurie Marsh, exercised options to sell 11,536 ECL shares at $119.12 a share, for a total transaction value of $2.6M.

Following Laurie Marsh’s last ECL Sell transaction on June 03, 2020, the stock climbed by 7.1%. In addition to Laurie Marsh, 3 other ECL executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Ecolab’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $3.16 billion and quarterly net profit of $311 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.69 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $2.04 billion. The company has a one-year high of $230.00 and a one-year low of $181.25. ECL’s market cap is $64.51 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 61.80.

The insider sentiment on Ecolab has been negative according to 102 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Headquartered in Minnesota and founded in 1923, Ecolab, Inc. provides products and services that specialize in water treatment, purification, cleaning and hygiene. It operates through the following business segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional and Global Energy.