The EVP, Head of Comml Real Estate of Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ: PGC) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the EVP, Head of Comml Real Estate of Peapack-Gladstone Financial (PGC – Research Report), Vincent Spero, sold shares of PGC for $176.5K.

Following Vincent Spero’s last PGC Sell transaction on November 23, 2016, the stock climbed by 4.9%.

The company has a one-year high of $31.49 and a one-year low of $13.80. PGC’s market cap is $577 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 21.70. Currently, Peapack-Gladstone Financial has an average volume of 29.34K.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the Banking and Private Wealth Management segments. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales. The Private Wealth Management segment specializes in asset management services provided for individuals and institutions; personal trust services, including services as executor, trustee, administrator, custodian and guardian; corporate trust services including services as trustee for pension and profit sharing plans; and other financial planning, and advisory services. The company was founded in August 1997 and is headquartered in Bedminster, NJ.