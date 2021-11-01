The EVP, Group Chief Risk Officer of Renaissancere Holdings (NYSE: RNR) is Buying Shares

Today, the EVP, Group Chief Risk Officer of Renaissancere Holdings (RNR – Research Report), Ian Branagan, bought shares of RNR for $495.1K.

Following Ian Branagan’s last RNR Buy transaction on May 08, 2012, the stock climbed by 69.9%. This is Branagan’s first Buy trade following 8 Sell transactions.

Based on Renaissancere Holdings’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.54 billion and GAAP net loss of -$440,377,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.33 billion and had a net profit of $55.09 million. The company has a one-year high of $185.05 and a one-year low of $137.66. Currently, Renaissancere Holdings has an average volume of 458.09K.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $166.00, reflecting a -12.2% downside.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance. The Other segment includes strategic investments, investments unit, corporate expense, capital servicing costs, and non-controlling interests. The company was founded by Neill A. Currie on June 7, 1993 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.