The EVP, Government Operations of Boeing is Exercising Options

On February 4 it was reported that the EVP, Government Operations of Boeing (BA – Research Report), Timothy John Keating, exercised options to sell 21,737 BA shares at $71.43 a share, for a total transaction value of $4.39M. The options were close to expired and Timothy John Keating disposed stocks.

In addition to Timothy John Keating, one other BA executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $349.95 and a one-year low of $89.00. BA’s market cap is $123 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of -9.60.

Based on 22 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $231.26, reflecting a -8.2% downside. BA is a controversial stock, with 9 analysts recommending Buy, while 4 recommends selling the stock. Five different firms, including Bernstein and Morgan Stanley, currently also have a Sell rating on the stock.

The Boeing Co. is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide. The Defense, Space and Security segment refers to the research, development, production and modification of manned and unmanned military aircraft and weapons systems for global strike, including fighter and combat rotorcraft aircraft and missile systems; global mobility, including tanker, rotorcraft and tilt-rotor aircraft; and airborne surveillance and reconnaissance, including command and control, battle management and airborne anti-submarine aircraft. The Global Services segment provides services to commercial and defense customers. The Boeing Capital segment seeks to ensure that Boeing customers have the financing they need to buy and take delivery of their Boeing product and manages overall financing exposure. The company was founded by William Edward Boeing on July 15, 1916 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.