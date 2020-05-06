The EVP, Global Talent Strategy & of World Wrestling (NYSE: WWE) is Selling Shares

Today, the EVP, Global Talent Strategy & of World Wrestling (WWE – Research Report), Paul Levesque, sold shares of WWE for $1.02M.

In addition to Paul Levesque, 2 other WWE executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on World Wrestling’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $291 million and quarterly net profit of $26.17 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $182 million and had a GAAP net loss of $8.4 million. The company has a one-year high of $87.81 and a one-year low of $29.11. Currently, World Wrestling has an average volume of 601.32K.

Based on 12 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $49.73, reflecting a -10.1% downside.

The insider sentiment on World Wrestling has been negative according to 41 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, Consumer Products Division, WWE Studios, and Corporate & Other. The Digital Media segment revenues consist principally of subscriptions to WWE Network, fees for viewing its pay-per-view and video-on-demand programming, and advertising fees. The Live Events segment revenues consist principally of ticket sales and travel packages for live events. The Consumer Products segment revenues consist principally of royalties or license fees related to various WWE themed products such as video games, toys and apparel. The WWE Studios segment revenues consist of amounts earned from the investing in producing and/or distributing of filmed entertainment. The Corporate & Other segment revenues consist of amounts earned from the investing in producing and/or distributing of filmed entertainment. The company was founded by Vincent K. McMahon in 1980 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.