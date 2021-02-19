The EVP, Global Spec & Pres, NA of Ingredion is Exercising Options

On February 18 it was reported that the EVP, Global Spec & Pres, NA of Ingredion (INGR – Research Report), Jorgen Kokke, exercised options to buy 2,500 INGR shares at $82.28 a share, for a total transaction value of $205.7K.

Following this transaction Jorgen Kokke’s holding in the company was increased by 10.62% to a total of $2.25 million. This is Kokke’s first Buy trade following 3 Sell transactions.

Based on Ingredion’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.59 billion and quarterly net profit of $115 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.55 billion and had a net profit of $109 million. The company has a one-year high of $96.94 and a one-year low of $59.11. Currently, Ingredion has an average volume of 574.66K.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $315K worth of INGR shares and purchased $205.7K worth of INGR shares. The insider sentiment on Ingredion has been negative according to 45 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Ingredion, Inc. manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Westchester, IL.