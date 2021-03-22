The EVP, Global President of Operations of Hyatt Hotels (NYSE: H) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the EVP, Global President of Operations of Hyatt Hotels (H – Research Report), Charles Floyd, sold shares of H for $875.7K.

Following Charles Floyd’s last H Sell transaction on May 13, 2019, the stock climbed by 13.0%. In addition to Charles Floyd, 6 other H executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $92.22 and a one-year low of $31.08. Currently, Hyatt Hotels has an average volume of 367.05K. H’s market cap is $8.81 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of -12.50.

Based on 14 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $72.92, reflecting a 18.7% upside.

The insider sentiment on Hyatt Hotels has been negative according to 56 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels. The Americas Management and Franchising segment consists of properties located in the United States, Latin America, Canada, and the Caribbean. The ASPAC Management and Franchising segment includes of its management and franchising of properties located in Southeast Asia, Greater China, Australia, South Korea, Japan and Micronesia. The EAME/SW Asia Management segment comprises of its management and franchising of properties located primarily in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, India, Central Asia, and Nepal. The company was founded by Thomas Jay Pritzker in 1957 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.