The EVP, Global Human Resources of Sanmina-Sci is Exercising Options

On May 19 it was reported that the EVP, Global Human Resources of Sanmina-Sci (SANM – Research Report), Alan Mcwilliams Reid, exercised options to sell 8,155 SANM shares at $24.47 a share, for a total transaction value of $344.2K.

Following Alan Mcwilliams Reid’s last SANM Sell transaction on November 18, 2020, the stock climbed by 10.3%. In addition to Alan Mcwilliams Reid, one other SANM executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Sanmina-Sci’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.7 billion and quarterly net profit of $47.04 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.59 billion and had a net profit of $4.88 million. The company has a one-year high of $43.36 and a one-year low of $23.75. Currently, Sanmina-Sci has an average volume of 509.10K.

The insider sentiment on Sanmina-Sci has been negative according to 36 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services. It operates through the Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS); and Components, Products, and Services (CPS) segment. The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test, and direct-order-fulfillment. The CPS segment includes interconnect systems and mechanical systems. The company was founded by Jure Sola in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.