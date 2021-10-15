The EVP, General Counsel & Secy of Salem Communications (NASDAQ: SALM) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the EVP, General Counsel & Secy of Salem Communications (SALM – Research Report), Christopher Henderson, bought shares of SALM for $123.8K.

This is Henderson’s first Buy trade following 16 Sell transactions.

Based on Salem Communications’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $63.78 million and quarterly net profit of $2.26 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $52.87 million and had a GAAP net loss of $2.52 million. The company has a one-year high of $4.73 and a one-year low of $0.78. SALM’s market cap is $90.28 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 16.40.

Salem Media Group, Inc. engages in the provision of media specializing in Christian and conservative content. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. The Broadcast segment owns and operates radio stations in large metropolitan markets, which includes national and local programming content. The Digital Media segment provides content for audiences interested in Christian and family-themed content and conservative news and opinion. The Publishing segment comprises of book publishing, self-publishing services and print and digital magazines. The company was founded by Stuart W. Epperson and Edward G. Atsinger III in 1986 and is headquartered in Camarillo, CA.