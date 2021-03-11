The EVP, General Counsel & Secy of Salem Communications is Exercising Options

On March 9 it was reported that the EVP, General Counsel & Secy of Salem Communications (SALM – Research Report), Christopher Henderson, exercised options to sell 9,679 SALM shares at $2.74 a share, for a total transaction value of $27.1K. The options were close to expired and Christopher Henderson disposed stocks.

Following Christopher Henderson’s last SALM Sell transaction on August 11, 2020, the stock climbed by 1.6%.

Currently, Salem Communications has an average volume of 764.93K. SALM’s market cap is $72.05 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -1.50. The company has a one-year high of $3.49 and a one-year low of $0.65.

The insider sentiment on Salem Communications has been negative according to 15 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Christopher Henderson's trades have generated a 7.5% average return based on past transactions.

Salem Media Group, Inc. engages in the provision of media specializing in Christian and conservative content. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. The Broadcast segment owns and operates radio stations in large metropolitan markets, which includes national and local programming content. The Digital Media segment provides content for audiences interested in Christian and family-themed content and conservative news and opinion. The Publishing segment comprises of book publishing, self-publishing services and print and digital magazines. The company was founded by Stuart W. Epperson and Edward G. Atsinger III in 1986 and is headquartered in Camarillo, CA.