The EVP – General Counsel of Clorox (NYSE: CLX) is Selling Shares

On November 5, the EVP – General Counsel of Clorox (CLX – Research Report), Laura Stein, sold shares of CLX for $6M.

Following Laura Stein’s last CLX Sell transaction on November 13, 2015, the stock climbed by 106.6%.

Based on Clorox’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.98 billion and quarterly net profit of $310 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.51 billion and had a net profit of $203 million. The company has a one-year high of $239.87 and a one-year low of $144.31. CLX’s market cap is $26.85 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 23.60.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $237.80, reflecting a -10.7% downside.

The insider sentiment on Clorox has been negative according to 71 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

The Clorox Co. engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States. The Household segment composes of charcoal, cat litter and plastic bags, wraps, and container products. The Lifestyle segment includes food products, water-filtration systems, filters, and all natural personal care products, and dietary supplements. The International segment covers products sold outside the United States, excluding natural personal care products. The company was founded by Edward Hughes, Charles Husband, William Hussey, Rufus Myers, and Archibald Taft on May 3, 1913 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.