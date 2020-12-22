The EVP-General Counsel of Cinemark Holdings (NYSE: CNK) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the EVP-General Counsel of Cinemark Holdings (CNK – Research Report), Michael Cavalier, sold shares of CNK for $41.95K.

In addition to Michael Cavalier, 2 other CNK executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $34.91 and a one-year low of $5.71. CNK’s market cap is $1.92 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of -5.40.

Based on 8 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $15.29, reflecting a 0.7% upside.

The insider sentiment on Cinemark Holdings has been negative according to 39 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.