The EVP, General Counsel, Corp Sec of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE: AAP) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the EVP, General Counsel, Corp Sec of Advance Auto Parts (AAP – Research Report), Tammy Finley, sold shares of AAP for $70.18K.

In addition to Tammy Finley, one other AAP executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $171.43 and a one-year low of $71.33. Currently, Advance Auto Parts has an average volume of 717.05K. AAP’s market cap is $10.11 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 19.60.

Based on 13 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $142.70, reflecting a 1.8% upside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $172K worth of AAP shares and purchased $51.7K worth of AAP shares.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.