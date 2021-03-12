The EVP, General Counsel and Sec. of Realogy (NYSE: RLGY) is Selling Shares

On March 11, the EVP, General Counsel and Sec. of Realogy (RLGY – Research Report), Marilyn Wasser, sold shares of RLGY for $278K.

In addition to Marilyn Wasser, 2 other RLGY executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Realogy’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $2.04 billion and quarterly net profit of $18 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.6 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $45 million. The company has a one-year high of $18.94 and a one-year low of $2.09. RLGY’s market cap is $1.93 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of -5.00.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $17.25, reflecting a -3.4% downside.

The insider sentiment on Realogy has been negative according to 59 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate. The Realogy Brokerage Group segment owns and operates residential real estate brokerage business in the U.S. primarily under the Coldwell Banker Corcoran and Sotheby’s International Realty brand names. The Realogy Title Group segment assists in closing of real estate transactions by providing full-service title and settlement services to customers, real estate companies, affinity groups, corporations and financial institutions with many of these services provided in connection with the Company’s real estate brokerage. The Realogy Leads Group segment consists of affinity programs (both company- and client-directed) as well as broker-to-broker referrals. The company was founded on December 14, 2006 and is headquartered in Madison, NJ.