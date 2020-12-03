The EVP, General Counsel and Sec. of Penn National Gaming is Exercising Options

On December 2 it was reported that the EVP, General Counsel and Sec. of Penn National Gaming (PENN – Research Report), Carl Sottosanti, exercised options to sell 93,134 PENN shares at $25.61 a share, for a total transaction value of $6.74M.

Following Carl Sottosanti’s last PENN Sell transaction on August 12, 2020, the stock climbed by 22.1%.

The company has a one-year high of $76.62 and a one-year low of $3.75. PENN’s market cap is $11.24 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of -10.30.

Based on 15 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $76.73, reflecting a -6.8% downside.

Penn National Gaming, Inc. owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West and Midwest.. The Northeast segment consists of the following properties: Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races, Hollywood Casino Bangor, Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course, Hollywood Casino Toledo, Hollywood Casino Columbus, Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway, Hollywood Gaming at Mahoning Valley Race Course, and Plain ridge Park Casino. The South and West segment comprises of the following properties: Zia Park Casino, Hollywood Casino Tunica, Hollywood Casino Gulf Coast, Boomtown Biloxi, M Resort, Tropicana Las Vegas, 1st Jackpot and Resorts. The Midwest segment controls the following properties: Hollywood Casino Aurora, Hollywood Casino Joliet, Argosy Casino Alton, Argosy Casino Riverside, Hollywood Casino Lawrenceburg, Hollywood Casino St. Louis, and Prairie State Gaming. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.