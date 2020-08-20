The EVP – Gen. Counsel, Secretary of Meritage (NYSE: MTH) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the EVP – Gen. Counsel, Secretary of Meritage (MTH – Research Report), Timothy C. White, sold shares of MTH for $791K.

Following Timothy C. White’s last MTH Sell transaction on July 28, 2020, the stock climbed by 5.7%. In addition to Timothy C. White, 8 other MTH executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Meritage’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.04 billion and quarterly net profit of $90.68 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $872 million and had a net profit of $50.83 million. The company has a one-year high of $106.99 and a one-year low of $25.24. MTH’s market cap is $3.87 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 12.00.

Based on 8 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $99.86, reflecting a 4.0% upside.

The insider sentiment on Meritage has been negative according to 55 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title. Meritage Homes was founded by Steven J. Hilton and William W. Cleverly in 1985 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.