The EVP, Gen Counsel & Secretary of Liberty Global A (NASDAQ: LBTYA) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the EVP, Gen Counsel & Secretary of Liberty Global A (LBTYA – Research Report), Bryan Hall, sold shares of LBTYA for $230.3K.

In addition to Bryan Hall, 2 other LBTYA executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Liberty Global A’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $2.88 billion and quarterly net profit of $950 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.87 billion and had a net profit of $7 million. The company has a one-year high of $24.07 and a one-year low of $15.24.

Based on 9 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $26.91, reflecting a -14.0% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $479.8K worth of LBTYA shares and purchased $62.2K worth of LBTYA shares. The insider sentiment on Liberty Global A has been neutral according to 45 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Bryan Hall’s trades have generated a 4.3% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland; Belgium; Switzerland; Central and Eastern Europe; and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.