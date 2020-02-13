The EVP, Gen. Counsel & Sec. of Fair Isaac is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the EVP, Gen. Counsel & Sec. of Fair Isaac (FICO – Research Report), Mark Scadina, exercised options to sell 10,913 FICO shares at $72.06 a share, for a total transaction value of $4.59M.

Following Mark Scadina’s last FICO Sell transaction on September 06, 2019, the stock climbed by 41.2%. In addition to Mark Scadina, 5 other FICO executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Fair Isaac’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $299 million and quarterly net profit of $54.92 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $262 million and had a net profit of $40.01 million. The company has a one-year high of $426.98 and a one-year low of $238.76. FICO’s market cap is $11.97B and the company has a P/E ratio of 59.99.

The insider sentiment on Fair Isaac has been negative according to 59 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software.