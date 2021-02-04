The EVP, Gen. Counsel and Secy of GATX is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the EVP, Gen. Counsel and Secy of GATX (GATX – Research Report), Deborah Golden, exercised options to sell 6,700 GATX shares at $61.17 a share, for a total transaction value of $609K.

Following Deborah Golden’s last GATX Sell transaction on November 18, 2020, the stock climbed by 13.0%. In addition to Deborah Golden, 2 other GATX executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $94.80 and a one-year low of $50.69. GATX’s market cap is $3.23 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 21.70. Currently, GATX has an average volume of 179.53K.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $91.00, reflecting a 1.1% upside.

The insider sentiment on GATX has been negative according to 72 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Deborah Golden’s trades have generated a 3.4% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates business through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International, American Steamship Company (ASC), and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars, pays advalorem taxes and insurance, and provides other ancillary services. The ASC segment provides waterbone transportation of dry bulk commodities such as iron ore, coal, limestone aggregates, and metallurgical limestone, which serves end markets that includes steel making, domestic automobile manufacturing, electricity generation, and non-residential construction. The Portfolio Management segment is composed primarily of ownership in a group of joint ventures with Rolls-Royce plc that lease aircraft spare engines, as well as five liquefied gas-carrying vessels, the Norgas Vessels. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.