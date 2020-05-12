The EVP, GC & Sec of Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG) is Selling Shares

Today, the EVP, GC & Sec of Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG – Research Report), Ivan Smith, sold shares of SMG for $798.9K.

Following Ivan Smith’s last SMG Sell transaction on August 06, 2019, the stock climbed by 30.4%. In addition to Ivan Smith, 10 other SMG executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Scotts Miracle-Gro Company’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.38 billion and quarterly net profit of $252 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.19 billion and had a net profit of $397 million. The company has a one-year high of $140.36 and a one-year low of $76.50. Currently, Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has an average volume of 413.69K.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $130.25, reflecting a 5.6% upside.

The insider sentiment on Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has been negative according to 105 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business. The Other segment refers to the consumer lawn and garden business in geographies other than the U.S. and product sales to commercial nurseries, greenhouses, and other professional customers. The company was founded by Orlando McLean Scott in 1868 and is headquartered in Marysville, OH.