The EVP, GC & Sec of Highwoods Properties (NYSE: HIW) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the EVP, GC & Sec of Highwoods Properties (HIW – Research Report), Jeffrey Douglas Miller, bought shares of HIW for $35.99K.

This is Miller’s first Buy trade following 17 Sell transactions. Following this transaction Jeffrey Douglas Miller’s holding in the company was increased by 1.06% to a total of $3.51 million.

Based on Highwoods Properties’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $193 million and quarterly net profit of $60.47 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $182 million and had a net profit of $53.67 million. The company has a one-year high of $52.76 and a one-year low of $33.73. Currently, Highwoods Properties has an average volume of 785.20K.

Three different firms, including Merrill Lynch and Stifel Nicolaus, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

Highwoods Properties, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.