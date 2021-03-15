The EVP, GC & Sec of Acadia Healthcare is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the EVP, GC & Sec of Acadia Healthcare (ACHC – Research Report), Christopher Howard, exercised options to sell 33,228 ACHC shares at $23.95 a share, for a total transaction value of $1.93M.

Following Christopher Howard’s last ACHC Sell transaction on August 22, 2017, the stock climbed by 12.1%. In addition to Christopher Howard, 2 other ACHC executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Acadia Healthcare’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $-276,496,000 and GAAP net loss of -$783,672,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $-318,849,000 and had a GAAP net loss of $11.25 million. The company has a one-year high of $59.82 and a one-year low of $11.09. Currently, Acadia Healthcare has an average volume of 568.84K.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $61.33, reflecting a -2.4% downside.

The insider sentiment on Acadia Healthcare has been positive according to 25 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Acadia Healthcare Co., Inc. engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services. The U.K. Facilities segment provides inpatient services through facilities, including mental health hospitals, clinics, care homes, schools, colleges, and children’s homes. The company was founded in January 2005 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.