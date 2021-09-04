The EVP & GC of Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the EVP & GC of Unum Group (UNM – Research Report), Lisa Iglesias, sold shares of UNM for $530K.

This is Iglesias’ first transaction since reporting a Sell transaction on WCG back in March 2013

The company has a one-year high of $31.98 and a one-year low of $15.79. UNM’s market cap is $5.4 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 7.70.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $28.80, reflecting a -8.1% downside.

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum U.S., Unum UK, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum U.S. segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business. The Unum UK segment offers insurance for group long-term disability, group life, and supplemental lines of business which include dental, individual disability, and critical illness products. The Colonial Life segment includes insurance for accident, sickness, disability products, life products, and cancer and critical illness products. The Closed Block segment consists of individual disability, group and individual long-term care, and other insurance products no longer actively marketed. The Corporate segment refers to investment income on corporate assets and other corporate income and expenses not allocated to a line of business; and interest expense on corporate debt other than non-recourse debt. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Chattanooga, TN.