The EVP & GC of TE Connectivity is Exercising Options

On November 12 it was reported that the EVP & GC of TE Connectivity (TEL – Research Report), John S. Jenkins, exercised options to sell 57,603 TEL shares at $65.95 a share, for a total transaction value of $6.2M.

Following John S. Jenkins’ last TEL Sell transaction on August 20, 2019, the stock climbed by 21.8%. In addition to John S. Jenkins, 4 other TEL executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $114.42 and a one-year low of $48.62. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 13.71.

Based on 8 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $115.00, reflecting a -6.9% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $28.65M worth of TEL shares and purchased $15.21K worth of TEL shares. The insider sentiment on TE Connectivity has been negative according to 75 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets. The Industrial Solutions segment provides products that connect and distribute power, data, and signal. The Communications Solutions segment supplies electronic components for the data and devices and appliances markets. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Schaffhausen, Switzerland.