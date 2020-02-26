The EVP & GC of SM Energy (NYSE: SM) is Buying Shares

Today, the EVP & GC of SM Energy (SM – Research Report), David W. Copeland, bought shares of SM for $73.4K.

Following this transaction David W. Copeland’s holding in the company was increased by 9.02% to a total of $886.4K. In addition to David W. Copeland, one other SM executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on SM Energy’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $451 million and GAAP net loss of $102 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $393 million and had a net profit of $310 million. The company has a one-year high of $18.92 and a one-year low of $6.51.

The insider sentiment on SM Energy has been positive according to 32 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

SM Energy Co. is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in South Texas and Gulf Coast, Rocky Mountain, and Permian regions. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.