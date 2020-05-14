The EVP & GC of Regional Management (NYSE: RM) is Buying Shares

Today, the EVP & GC of Regional Management (RM – Research Report), Brian Fisher, bought shares of RM for $91.68K.

Following this transaction Brian Fisher’s holding in the company was increased by 30.8% to a total of $383.9K. In addition to Brian Fisher, one other RM executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Regional Management’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $85.92 million and GAAP net loss of -$6,325,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $72.03 million and had a net profit of $8.11 million. The company has a one-year high of $34.93 and a one-year low of $10.42. RM’s market cap is $126 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 4.70.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $20.67, reflecting a -46.8% downside.

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. Its products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.